Demi Lovato Dedicates Forthcoming ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ to Haters

July 6, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: demi lovato

By Abby Hassler

“My Lovatics!! Are You Ready??” Demi Lovato wrote on Twitter, in a post advertising her new single “Sorry Not Sorry” arriving July 11, which happens to be Amazon Prime Day.

In an interview with Amazon, Lovato talked about the meaning behind her upcoming track. The singer has been teasing the new song with the hashtag #SNS for the past few days.

“‘Sorry Not Sorry’ is a song to the haters that is basically saying, ‘No, I’m good now,'” Lovato revealed. “They think it’s about an ex-boyfriend or something like that. It’s actually just a song about the haters.”

Check out the posts below.

