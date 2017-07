Bebe Rexha revealed what it’s going to take to get her off the market and what she looks for in a significant other.

“He has to be serious and have something going for himself and be a nice,” Rexha told The Trend with Rebecca Granet. He’d also have to make her laugh. The “Dance with Somebody” singer also dished about her perfect date, which involves scratch-off tickets.

