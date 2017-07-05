Rodney Atkins and Rose Falcon Announce Pregnancy

July 5, 2017 9:18 AM
Filed Under: Rodney Atkins, Rose Falcon

By Robyn Collins

Rodney Atkins and his singer-songwriter wife Rose Falcon have revealed that their family will soon be growing. Falcon is expecting the couple’s first child together. Atkins has a son, Elijah, from a previous relationship.

Related: Rodney Atkins Debuts ‘Eat Sleep Love You Repeat’: Listen

“Happy Fourth of July! We are thrilled to announce our family is growing. Baby Atkins will arrive in December and we know Elijah is going to be the best big brother,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

The Atkins have been married since November 2013; Elijah served as best man at their wedding.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan
Katy Perry Witness Drip Pan

Listen Live