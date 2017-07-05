Katy Perry Shares ‘Swish Swish’ Lyric Video Starring Meme Queen Gretchen

July 5, 2017 7:53 AM
Filed Under: katy perry

Katy Perry has released a lyric video for her current single “Swish Swish.”

Related: John Mayer Responds to Katy Perry’s Sex Ranking

The clip features Brazilian pop star Gretchen and was shot in Salvador, Brazil in collaboration with the dance group, Fit Dance.

Gretchen is known for a string of hits in the early 1980s including “Freak Le Boom Boom,” “Melô do Piripipi” and “Conga Conga Conga,” but is more recently famous as the “queen of internet memes,” for her wonderful reaction gifs.

Check out Katy’s new lyric video below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan
Katy Perry Witness Drip Pan

Listen Live