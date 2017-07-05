Joey Bada$$ Drops 3 New Tracks

Statik Selektah produced "Love Is Only a Feeling," "Too Lit" and "500 Benz" July 5, 2017 5:18 PM
Filed Under: Joey Bada$$

By Abby Hassler 

Joey Bada$$ dropped three new tracks today: “Love Is Only a Feeling,” “Too Lit” and “500 Benz.” Statik Selektah produced each track.

Related: Logic Announces Tour with Joey Bada$$ & Big Lenbo

The “Love Is Only a Feeling” song samples a 2015 song by the same name from Homeshake, which is a solo project of Peter Sagar who used to play guitar for Mac DeMarco, according to Pitchfork. These three new tracks follow his second studio album, All-Amerikkkan Bada$$, which arrived earlier this year.

Listen to the three tracks below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live