Jennifer Lopez Releases ‘Ni Tú Ni Yo’

The new single features reggaeton group Gente de Zona. July 5, 2017 8:03 AM
By Hayden Wright

Jennifer Lopez is preparing the release of her second Spanish-language album and has unveiled “Ni Tú Ni Yo” (“Neither You Nor I”), a spirited lead single featuring reggaeton group Gente de Zona.

The track features passionate vocals from Lopez against a tropical soundscape. J-Lo’s album (produced by ex-husband Marc Anthony) is set for release in September. Lopez’ first Spanish album, Como Ama Una Mujer, was released in 2007—a full decade ago.

Listen to “Ni Tú Ni Yo” below.

