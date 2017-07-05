2 Chainz Converts ‘Trap House’ into HIV Testing Clinic

By Hayden Wright

Trap houses are a scourge of urban communities, where drugs proliferate and quality of life declines. So when 2 Chainz opened a pop-up pink “Trap House” in Atlanta to promote his new album, community leaders were skeptical. On the 4th of July, the rapper converted the eye-catching property into an HIV testing site, where visitors could get rapid results and learn more about prevention.

Related: Amber Rose & 2 Chainz Debate the Merits of Pubic Hair

The house (and its programs, which also included a pop-up trap ‘church’) aim to reclaim seedy neighborhood drug deal sites as a bastion of education and wellbeing.

On Independence Day, 2 Chainz promised “education, fun, games and giveaways” as part of his “community awareness” initiative. The programs dovetail off Chainz’ fourth studio album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, which debuted last month.

Despite 2 Chainz’ good works, the house remains controversial.

“Much love to 2 Chainz, his movement and the culture, but if you’re taking photos in front of a trap house you haven’t seen the damage it can do to a community,” local youth pastor Al Hollie Jr. told Fox 5 Atlanta.