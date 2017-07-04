Miranda Lambert’s 9 Most Adorable Pet Posts

By Abby Hassler

Miranda Lambert loves animals. While this might be the understatement of the century, her charity work with her MuttNation Foundation shows that she isn’t afraid to stick up for the furry loved ones she posts so much about on social media.

Related: 5 Best Songs on Miranda Lambert’s ‘The Weight Of These Wings’

So just how many pets does Lambert care for? By her own estimate, the country star owns seven dogs, four cats, five horses, and two mini-horses. That’s a lot of animals under one roof.

While Lambert seems to be quickly acquiring her own personal zoo, her fans certainly enjoy her adorable, hilarious and downright silly posts of her furry friends. Here are our top ten most adorable pet posts.

In case you thought we were joking about the seven dogs…

Happy Sunday from our happy place to yours! #flyinpistolsfarm #loveashelterpet"s" #7dogs #4cats #5horses #2minihorses #barnlife #cousindudetheboxer #chermissedthephoto A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on May 21, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

That’s a lot of vodka for a little dog.

Riding her beloved Gypsy Vanner horse, Leiani, into the sunset.

Dogs, Law and Order SVU, crafts and cocktails … What more could you need?

“Let’s be fierce and make this weekend our B—-.”

Say hello to Thelma and Louise.

Twinsies.

#AdorableSnowball

Day three. #deltadawn #morethankneedeep #snowysunday #PJ's #allday @muttnationfoundation A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jan 24, 2016 at 12:09pm PST

Celebrating with her sweet furry family.