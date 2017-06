A new unauthorized Morrissey biopic, starting Jack Lowden as the Smiths frontman, is scheduled to hit UK cinemas on August 4 and its first trailer has just been made public by The Guardian.

Produced by Baldwin Li and Orian Williams, heralded for their Ian Curtis film, Control, the film follows Morrissey trying to find himself through the 70s, eventually meeting Johnny Marr.

No word on yet on U.S. theatrical release date.