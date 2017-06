By Robyn Collins

Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme performed at a 6th grade graduation, with his wife Brody Dalle and Butch Vig.

The trio delivered an enthusiastic cover of Cheap Trick’s “Surrender” to a noisy bunch of 11-year-olds.

“Best 6th grade graduation party ever!” read an Instagram post capturing the event. “Can’t possibly imagine a better one! #queensofthestoneage #QOTSA #nirvana”