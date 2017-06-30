Haim Take ‘Want You Back’ to ‘The Tonight Show’

Haim’s ‘Want You Back’ is one of our contenders for Song of the Summer 2017 and the trio of sisters performed the track on The Tonight Show. A mustachioed Jimmy Fallon introduced the band, who appeared onstage wearing sparkly sequined shirts and launched into a lively performance—true to the song’s unplugged heart.

Haim’s North American tour kicks off this September in Seattle, Washington—they will certainly spend the next few months promoting “Want You Back” and more tracks from their album Something to Tell You, which drops next Friday.

Watch the performance here:

