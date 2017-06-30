Foster the People Share New Track ‘Loyal Like Sid & Nancy’

June 30, 2017 1:11 PM
Filed Under: Foster The People

By Abby Hassler

Foster the People have shared a new track “Loyal Like Sid & Nancy” off their upcoming third studio album, Sacred Hearts Club, today (June 30). The record will arrive July 21.

Related: Foster the People Drop 3 New Singles, Summer Tour Dates

The title refers to the Sex Pistols’ Sid Vicious and who was charged with the murder of his girlfriend Nancy Spungen. Vicious died of a heroin overdose before he could stand trial.

The band released a lyrics video to accompany the new track. This song follows the previously released singles, “Doing It For The Money,” “Pay the Man” and “SHC.” Foster the People recently announced a new set of fall tour dates, which will kick off Sept. 2.

Fans can pre-order the new album now. Listen to the dark track below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan
Katy Perry Witness Drip Pan

Listen Live