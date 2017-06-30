Foster the People Share New Track ‘Loyal Like Sid & Nancy’

By Abby Hassler

Foster the People have shared a new track “Loyal Like Sid & Nancy” off their upcoming third studio album, Sacred Hearts Club, today (June 30). The record will arrive July 21.

The title refers to the Sex Pistols’ Sid Vicious and who was charged with the murder of his girlfriend Nancy Spungen. Vicious died of a heroin overdose before he could stand trial.

The band released a lyrics video to accompany the new track. This song follows the previously released singles, “Doing It For The Money,” “Pay the Man” and “SHC.” Foster the People recently announced a new set of fall tour dates, which will kick off Sept. 2.

Fans can pre-order the new album now. Listen to the dark track below.