Eric Clapton Catches 28-Pound Salmon in Iceland

By Abby Hassler

Eric Clapton isn’t just a world-class guitarist, he’s also a fantastic angler. The rock and roll legend landed a 28-pound salmon on his fly-fishing trip to the Vatnsdalsá River in Iceland this past week, according to Mens Journal.

The fish measured 42.5 inches long. The guitarist had to go over half a mile downriver after catching the giant fish and spent two and a half hours reeling it in.

Though the local fishing organization enforces a catch-and-release policy, Clapton snapped a photo of the beauty before letting it go.

Clapton has been going on salmon fishing trips to Iceland since 2000, saying, “It’s the thing I look forward to every year. In August we go out there and fish and I take my family and … I look forward to going there because I can forget everything.”

Check out Clapton’s massive catch below.