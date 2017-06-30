Brett Eldredge Debuts ‘Castaway’ Video at The Ryman

The singer called the track the most honest song he's ever written. June 30, 2017 11:49 AM
Filed Under: brett eldredge

By Abby Hassler

Brett Eldredge debuted a moving music video today (June 30) for his latest track, “Castaway.” The video features shots of the country star singing in the empty Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Sharing the video on social media, the country music singer called the track “the most honest song” he has ever written. In the song, Eldredge sings, “Please don’t say a castaway/ Is what I was born to do/ I guess I’ll always be lost without you.”

Check out “Castaway” below.

