Arcade Fire Share ‘Signs of Life’ Video, Announce Tour Dates

By Robyn Collins

Arcade Fire have released a music video for “Signs of Life,” the third single from their forthcoming album Everything Now.

The clip nods to the classic sci-fi series The X-Files, featuring a pair investigators on a strange mission.

The band also announced a run of fall dates. Their Infinite Content tour begins in September after they are headline Lollapalooza on August 6.

Check out “Signs of Life,” and the band’s full tour itinerary below.

Infinite Content North American Tour 2017

8/06/17 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza Music Festival

9/05/17 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron

9/06/17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

9/09/17 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

9/12/17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

9/15/17 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

9/16/17 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center

9/17/17- Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

9/21/17 – Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Arena

9/22/17 – Tampa, FL – USF Sun Dome

9/23/17 – Miami, FL – Watsco Center at the University of Miami

9/26/17 – New Orleans, LA – UNO Lakefront Arena

9/27/17- Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center

9/28/17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

10/11/17 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

10/12/17- Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

10/14/17 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

10/15/17 – Seattle, WA – Key Arena

10/17/17 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

10/18/17- San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

10/20/17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

10/22/17 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center

10/25/17 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

10/27/17- Kansas City, MO – Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

10/29/17 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

11/01/17 – Windsor, ON – Windsor Credit Family Union Centre

11/03/17 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

11/04/17 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre