Vans Warped Tour Bus Catches Fire in St. Louis

“It’s just stuff,” said a crew member. June 29, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: being as an ocean, hundredth, Vans Warped Tour

By Hayden Wright

Being As An Ocean and Hundredth are two of the bands currently on the road on Vans Warped Tour. The tour features dozens of bands and many share buses. Unfortunately, while Being As An Ocean and Hundredth were traveling from Kansas to Nashville their bus burst into flames between 3 and 4 a.m. Thirteen passengers (everyone on board) escaped the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Related: Warped Tour 2017 Features Andy Black, Beartooth, The Adolescents, More

“Around 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning, we smelled smoke and woke up to our guitarist Tyler telling all of us to get out and there was a fire,” Yves Mathieu-East, a crew member for Being As An Ocean, told St. Louis Today. “We all rushed out. No shirt, no shoes. Everything went up in flames.”

Band members lost laptops, passports, money and jewelry in the fire. Their instruments were stored in a trailer behind the bus and were unharmed by the fire. Both bands canceled a gig at the Tennessee State Fair to recuperate from the losses.

“It’s just stuff,” he said. “Not one person has a burn mark or a scratch. I’m just happy that we’re all OK,” said Mathieu-East.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan
Katy Perry Witness Drip Pan

Listen Live