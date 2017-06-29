Vans Warped Tour Bus Catches Fire in St. Louis

By Hayden Wright

Being As An Ocean and Hundredth are two of the bands currently on the road on Vans Warped Tour. The tour features dozens of bands and many share buses. Unfortunately, while Being As An Ocean and Hundredth were traveling from Kansas to Nashville their bus burst into flames between 3 and 4 a.m. Thirteen passengers (everyone on board) escaped the blaze and no injuries were reported.

“Around 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning, we smelled smoke and woke up to our guitarist Tyler telling all of us to get out and there was a fire,” Yves Mathieu-East, a crew member for Being As An Ocean, told St. Louis Today. “We all rushed out. No shirt, no shoes. Everything went up in flames.”

Band members lost laptops, passports, money and jewelry in the fire. Their instruments were stored in a trailer behind the bus and were unharmed by the fire. Both bands canceled a gig at the Tennessee State Fair to recuperate from the losses.

“It’s just stuff,” he said. “Not one person has a burn mark or a scratch. I’m just happy that we’re all OK,” said Mathieu-East.