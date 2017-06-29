Macklemore Debuts ‘Glorious’ on Fallon

By Robyn Collins

Grammy Award winner Macklemore took a Tonight Show audience to church on Wednesday night, June 28 with his new single, “Glorious.”

The rapper performed the uplifting tune with collaborator Skylar Grey on piano and vocals, along with a line of backup singers, a horn section, and guitarist.

The single will be on the MC’s upcoming album. It has been almost 12 years since his last release.

It’s easy to believe Mack when he sings, “You know I’m back like I never left/ Another sprint, another step/ Another day, another breath/ Been chasing dreams, but I never slept,”

Jimmy Fallon approves saying, “That’s how you do it.”

