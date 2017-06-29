Lady Gaga to Resume Dive Bar Tour in July

By Hayden Wright

Lady Gaga will make another return to dive bars with a July 13 show in Las Vegas. The pop star performed a similar string of concerts last October to promote her album Joanne, which is about to get a world tour of its own. In collaboration with Bud Light, Gaga will return to her underground roots for one more show before she kicks off the Joanne arena tour.

Gaga says the back-to-basics approach stirs nostalgia for her humble beginnings.

“All the time, I think about how I started out in my career, and I was just playing in bars downtown in New York—and you miss that, you know?” Gaga told Billboard. “It’s a very wonderful, intimate connection that you get to make with the audience.”

The “Perfect Illusion” singer also discussed plans to perform at Manchester Arena, the site of last month’s deadly terror attack.

“It will mean a lot to me. I’m excited to share that moment with my fans, as I am in every place that we go. I think it’s important, in every city that I stop in, that we honor that tragedy and be there for one another and remember that life is precious and we have to be kind and stick together.”