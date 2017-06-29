Kanye West May Tour in Early 2018: Report

Sources report West's team is in talks with Live Nation June 29, 2017
Filed Under: Kanye West

By Abby Hassler

Kanye West may resume his Saint Pablo tour in early 2018, inside sources told TMZ. The rapper canceled the rest of his tour dates in 2016 after he was hospitalized after experiencing a breakdown on stage.

These sources report West’s team is in talks with Live Nation, which may involve an entirely new stage, altered setlist and more. A Live Nation source is quoted as saying, “We’re ready to jump as soon as he gives the green light.”

Previous reports have also suggested that West is recording a new album at a remote retreat in Wyoming. Whether or not the tour would include new material or follow the release of a new record is uncertain.

