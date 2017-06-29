Wanna Pay $6,500 or More For Justin Bieber’s Right Yeezy?

"Part of the profit will be DONATED to a local charity if we sell the shoe.” June 29, 2017 8:46 AM
Filed Under: Justin Bieber

By Robyn Collins

Justin Bieber recently tossed his Kanye West Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers into a Frankfurt, Germany audience and the shoes have taken on lives and values of their own.

Related: Watch Justin Bieber Play Beethoven on Piano

The right shoe is being auctioned off, with a bid starting at around $5,600.

The seller explained, “We do like Justin and his music but there are people dying to have this shoe and we are just no [sic] huge beliebers so it wouldn’t be fair to keep it. Also, part of the profit will be DONATED to a local charity if we sell the shoe.”

On the other foot, err hand, the left shoe now has it’s own Instagram account, @theleftYeezy.

Watch Bieber Toss his Yeezys:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan
Katy Perry Witness Drip Pan

Listen Live