By Abby Hassler

Jimmy Eat World have debuted the official music video for their current single “Get Right.”

Related: Jimmy Eat World Get Animated in ‘Sure and Certain’ Video

The track comes from the group’s ninth studio album, Integrity Blues, which was released last October. The band is set to embark on a North American tour with Incubus on July 6th in West Palm Beach.

Watch the stylized performance clip below.