Amber Rose Learns all about ‘Furries’

By Rahul Lal

On the latest episode of Loveline with Amber Rose, Amber and co-host Dr. Chris Donaghue fielded questions from loyal listeners on a range of topics. The first of which was somebody who identified as a furry; a definition Dr. Chris broke down for Amber.

Related: Amber Rose Sets the Record Straight on Dating French Montana

“Furry would be someone who enjoys, is aroused by or orientationally leans towards having sex that involves a relationship to animal spirit or an animal costume,” he said to Amber’s surprise. “Often those cotton, costume-looking, animal based outfits.”

The caller noted that she only learned the term about a year ago herself from her sister who was aware of it and knew her sexual preferences. The woman confidently said that it began when she got a teddy bear and realized that she enjoyed hugging and humping it and would imagine a man or woman inside of it. Her fantasy is to be dressed as a husky and find somebody who is dressed like a fox or a bear.

“I love how actualized you are with this because a lot of people aren’t as comfortable as you are when talking about this,” Dr. Chris said. “That’s what I usually tell people, people that have any kind of diverse or minority-based sexual interests, I always tell them ‘find community, build that confidence, find other people with similar arousal types.'”

Amber expressed her desire to learn more furries and to see if it’s something she might be into as well.

Listen to the latest episode of Loveline with Amber Rose below.