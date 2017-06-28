Public Memorial Planned for Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy

By Hayden Wright

The death of rapper (and Mobb Deep star) prodigy has inspired tributes from across the hip-hop world. Tomorrow, a public memorial will take place tomorrow at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel in New York City. Fans can pay their respects between 2 and 5 p.m.

Artists like Lil Kim expressed their grief at the 2017 BET Awards Sunday night, while high-profile rappers performed their favorite Prodigy verse on a tribute show. Em rapped 1995’s “Survival of the Fittest” while Kendrick Lamar did a verse from Prodigy’s 2000 solo track “Genesis,” reports Rolling Stone.

“I just want to say rest in peace to Prodigy,” Em said. “We love you homie. Hip-hop loves you. You will forever be missed.”

Havoc, Prodigy’s Mobb Deep partner, voiced his shock in a video obtained by TMZ: “I’m still just f—– up,” Havoc said. “I can’t even listen to ‘Shook Ones’ or any song. I can hardly look at the pictures … I still can’t believe it.”

Prodigy passed away at age 42 due to complications from sickle-cell anemia.