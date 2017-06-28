Pharrell Working on New Albums from Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake

He also alluded to another record he's not allowed to mention yet. June 28, 2017 3:09 PM
 By Abby Hassler

In an interview with Today, Pharrell Williams confirmed he is working on two “amazing” new albums with Ariana Grande and Justin Timberlake.

He also alluded to another record he’s not allowed to mention yet, but NME suggests it might be the new N.E.R.D album. When asked if he would return as a judge on The Voice, Pharrell announced he will not as he has “work to do, music to make.”

Hopefully, this means Williams will be putting out some fantastic new music sometime very soon.

Watch the interview below.

