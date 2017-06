By Abby Hassler

Migos’ Offset may have just revealed the release date for their upcoming third studio album.

The rapper was approached by paparazzi, while shopping with Cardi B. Offset spent most of the video deflecting questions about his trio’s beef with Joe Budden and Chris Brown, choosing instead to make a major record reveal. “Culture II¬†coming out October, ya dig,” he said before getting into his car.

