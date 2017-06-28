Watch Lady Gaga Become a Substitute Teacher

Gaga is partnering with Staples to help teachers pay for classroom projects and supplies. June 28, 2017 5:10 PM
By Abby Hassler

Wouldn’t you love if Lady Gaga was your substitute teacher? The “Joanne” singer surprised a group of middle school kids recently to announce that her Born This Way Foundation is partnering with the Staples to support teachers and classrooms around the country.

The pop star spoke to the classroom about how when teachers have access to classroom supplies and can pay for projects, it “makes it easier for kids to learn,” according to AdWeek.

Staples created the Staples for Students program and will donate $2 million to Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation and DonorsChoose.org to “ensure teachers and students have the resources they need for successful learning in classrooms.”

Watch the clip below.

