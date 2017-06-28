Kelly Clarkson Announces Children’s Christmas Book

It may be summer, but Kelly Clarkson is already in the Christmas spirit

This afternoon (June 28) the singer announced her new holiday-themed children’s book River Rose and the Magical Christmas.

“It’s Christmas Eve, and River Rose wants to stay up all night to hand-deliver a letter to Santa,” reads the official synopsis. “She can’t wait to finally meet the man in red until . . . Oh, no! River Rose and her dog Joplin have fallen asleep and have been swept off on another magical adventure. This time, they’re off to the North Pole to let Santa know what River Rose really wants for Christmas.”

The book will come packaged with a link for readers to listen to a brand-new, original holiday song called “Christmas Eve” written and performed by the American Idol alum.

The book, inspired by the singer’s daughter River Rose, is Clarkson’s second. She released River Rose and the Magical Lullaby in fall of last year.

Kelly’s latest will hit shelves on October 24th, check out her cute announcement video below.