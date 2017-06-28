Drake Announces Lineup for Eighth Annual OVO Fest

PartyNextDoor, Majid Jordan and others will join the party. June 28, 2017 7:43 AM
By Jon Wiederhron

The day after hosting the inaugural NBA Awards, Drake has announced the date and lineup for the eighth annual OVO Fest. This year’s event will take place August 7 in Toronto and will feature Drake, PartyNextDoor, Majid Jordan, DVSN and Roy Woods.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday (June 30). Drake posted the news on social media on Tuesday (June 27).

Most recently, Drake premiered his new track “Signs” and remixed “Freak in You” with PartyNextDoor. Surely, there’s much more to come.

🦉🌺 Tickets go on sale THURSDAY

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

