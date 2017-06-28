Chris Cornell’s Widow Vicky Missed Signs of Addiction

"This was not a depressed man — it wasn't like I missed that. What I missed were the signs of addiction." June 28, 2017 12:40 PM
By Abby Hassler

Chris Cornell was found dead by suicide in his hotel room last month after performing at Detroit’s Fox Theater. His wife of 13 years, Vicky, opened up to People about his addiction and how he wasn’t himself the night of his death.

“My Chris was happy, loving, caring and warm,” Vicky explained. “This was not a depressed man — it wasn’t like I missed that. What I missed were the signs of addiction.”

She said he hadn’t relapsed since 2009, but last year prescribed the anti-anxiety medication Ativan as a sleep aid. When he died, prescription drugs were found in his system.

Vicky believes the combination of drugs drastically and tragically altered his state of mind that night saying,  “He didn’t want to die. If he was of sound mind, I know he wouldn’t have done this.”

