Vince Staples, Damon Albarn Perform ‘Love Can Be’ on ‘Tonight Show’

June 27, 2017 9:23 AM
By Robyn Collins

Rapper Vince Staples performed “Love Can Be” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, (June 26).

Kilo Kish, Ray J and the Roots joined the artist for the performance of the song from Staple’s new album, Big Fish Theory. Damon Albarn of Gorillaz lent his voice and image to the performance, showing up on a big screen on the back of the stage.

Watch the performance below:

Staples had teased the performance on social media, promising a dice game with Questlove.

