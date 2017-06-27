Robbie Williams Apologizes to Jimmy Page for Mental Illness Comments

By Abby Hassler
Robbie Williams has released a formal, public apology to his neighbor, Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page, after suggesting the legendary guitarist had a mental illness when the two were fighting about Williams’ mansion renovations last fall.
Related: Jimmy Page Thanks Fans for Support During ‘Stairway Lawsuit’
“I would like to offer my sincere apologies to Jimmy Page, my neighbour, for my comments made before Christmas about him in relation to my recent building works, in which I likened alleged behaviour on his part to suffering from a mental illness,” Williams said via a prepared statement. “Jimmy Page has explained to me that certain specific factual assertions which I made were in fact not true and I am happy to accept what Jimmy Page says.”