Lana Del Rey Explains ‘Lust for Life’ Album Title to Stevie Nicks

By Abby Hassler

Lana Del Rey recently sat down with V Magazine for an interview with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks.

In the interview, Rey chatted with her new collaborator (Nicks appears on Rey’s new album) about the evolution of the dark tone of her first album, Born to Die, to her new record’s title, which evokes a more positive, hopeful feeling.

“For the first time, I’ve caught myself up to real time,” Rey explained. “And now, I’m at this place where I feel like I’m really present, and when I’m reading the news, I’m really reading it, whereas before I was a little bit in my own head. So, there’s definitely been a feeling of freedom and lightness being in the present moment. That brings on that lust for life feeling, when you don’t have all of those feelings about the past weighing you down.”

“I’m kind of in that zone right now,” Rey revealed. “I just feel like whatever each day brings me is something that I need and I want. It’s just time. Time has brought me here.”