Kendrick Lamar Drops Intense ‘Element’ Video

Lamar gets bloody in his new clip. June 27, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: Kendrick Lamar

By Abby Hassler

Kendrick Lamar has dropped the music video for “Element” today (June 27). This moving visual follows Lamar’s previously released “DNA” video featuring Don Cheadle.

Related: Future and Kendrick Lamar Perform Fiery ‘Mask Off’ at BET Awards

Directed by Jonas Lindstroem and the little homies, the video slowly builds tension as the song progresses, depicting a number of different images, from a father teaching his son how to hit to burning houses to Lamar punching a man while wearing a t-shirt promoting his new album DAMN.

Watch the intense “Element” music video below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan
Katy Perry Witness Drip Pan

Listen Live