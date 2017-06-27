Justin Bieber Calls Drake ‘Best of Our Generation’

"More than a rapper, a culture shifter and legend.. best of our generation." June 27, 2017 12:54 PM
By Abby Hassler

Justin Bieber has nothing but love for Drake. The singer took to social media last night (June 26) to show some love for his fellow Canadian artist, calling him “the best of our generation.”

Bieber paid his tribute right before Drake hosted the inaugural 2017 NBA Awards in New York City, writing that he was “more than a rapper, a culture shifter and legend.”

The two haven’t collaborated since 2012’s “Right Here,” but maybe after this loving shout-out fans can hope for something from the duo in the near future.

