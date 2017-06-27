Watch Justin Bieber Play Beethoven on Piano

By Abby Hassler

Justin Bieber might still be enjoying the hype from his recent collaborations with DJ Khaled for “I’m the One” and with David Guetta for “2U,” but he took a break today (June 27) to appreciate the classics.

This doesn’t mean he put on a Rolling Stones or Sam Cooke record. He went way back to the late 18th and early 19th centuries. The singer posted a video of himself on social media rocking out to a Beethoven tune on the piano this afternoon.

Watch the video below.