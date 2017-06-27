Calvin Harris Drops ‘Feels’ Video with Katy Perry, Pharrell & Big Sean

The superstars unwind on a chintzy little island. June 27, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: Big Sean, Calvin Harris, katy perry, Pharrell

By Hayden Wright

Calvin Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 drops this Friday, and we’ve already heard a few star-studded collaborations from the album. On the tropical track “Feels,” Harris recruited Katy Perry, Pharrell and Big Sean to send summer vibes. Today, a video for the song features all three chilling on a surreal island—which seems to embrace the fact that it’s a sound stage somewhere in Hollywood. Oversaturated colors and prop-shop vacation fixtures don’t detract from the bright, summer atmosphere.

Related: Calvin Harris Reveals Star-Studded 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1' Track List

A blonde Katy Perry reclines in some marsh grass while Big Sean sits on a wooden throne and Pharrell hangs out on a rowboat. Harris appears later on in a Hawaiian shirt of sorts, playing bass. Watch the video for “Feels” here:

