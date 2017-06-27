Britney Spears Wants You to Know She Sings Live

The singer addressed the issue of backing vocal tracks in a new interview. June 27, 2017 6:34 PM
Britney Spears sings live and she wants you to know it.

In a new Israeli interview, the singer addresses the issue of using a backing track for her vocals. Spears thanked the reporter for asking the question, before giving the following response.

“It’s really funny: A lot of people think I don’t sing live… Because I’m dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback,” Spears said. “It really pisses me off because I’m busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever gives me credit for it, you know?”

