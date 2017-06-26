Watch U2 Pay Tribute to Leonard Cohen with ‘Suzanne’ Cover

By Annie Reuter

There is no denying the influence Leonard Cohen had on the music world. At a concert in Toronto, Canada over the weekend, U2 shared their admiration for the late Canadian singer in word and song.

Bono began the tribute by calling Cohen “an addiction I’m not ready to give up.”

“Tonight we hold onto some things, as you let go of others,” Bono said. “I’m not quite sure how to let it go, but I know tonight I’m holding onto the music of Leonard Cohen. Thinking about it today. It’s been on my mind. He’s an addiction I’m not ready to give up, so I’m going to sing this one to Leonard Cohen.”

The U2 frontman urged the Toronto audience to light up the Rogers Centre with their phones before he and his bandmates performed their own interpretation of Cohen’s “Suzanne” and a snippet of “Hallelujah.”

Cohen died in November of 2016 after a battle with cancer. He was 82.

Watch the cover below: