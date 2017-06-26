Nas and Travis Scott Join DJ Khaled for ‘It’s Secured’ Video

Another A-list collaboration from the King of Snapchat. June 26, 2017 9:36 AM
DJ Khaled performed a bombastic rendition of “I’m the One” at last night’s BET Awards (June 25) with Quavo, Lil Wayne and Chance the Rapper—but that’s far from the only blockbuster collaboration on his new album Grateful. Khaled just released the video for “It’s Secured,” featuring Nas and Travis Scott.

In classic Khaled style, “It’s Secured” features a car chase, bottle service and plenty of vaping. Like all the tracks on Grateful, the DJ’s newborn son Asahd shares executive producer credit with his proud dad. Last night, Khaled shouted “This my best work! I did it for my son!”

Grateful has enough collaborations to keep these star-packed videos coming for a long time.

Watch the “It’s Secured” video here:

