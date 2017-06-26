Mac Miller Pens Sweet Birthday Message to Ariana Grande

June 26, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande, mac miller

By Annie Reuter

Ariana Grande celebrates her 24th birthday today (June 26) and the singer’s boyfriend, Mac Miller, was the first to wish her the happiest of birthdays. Miller posted a photo on Instagram of the two lovebirds at the Eiffel Tower in Paris and thanked her for “loving me so good.”

“Happy Birthday to this adorable pure soul who has reminded me what being happy feels like,” Miller wrote. “Thank you for loving me so good. I think it’s supposed to be ‘so well’ but I don’t care. I love you and can’t wait for all of the adventures.”

The couple confirmed their relationship in September of 2016 but in an interview with Cosmopolitan in April, Grande said she had “adored” the rapper for years.

“I met him when I was 19,” she told the magazine. “We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other’s talent. We weren’t ready at all, though, to be together. It’s just timing.”

