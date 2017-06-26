Haim Announce North American Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler

Haim released their North American tour dates today (June 26).

Related: Haim Debut ‘Want You Back’ Video

The group is touring in support of their second studio album, Something to Tell You, which will be released on July 7.

Presale tickets are available June 28 at 10:00 am local time, while general on-sale tickets go on sale June 30 at 10:00 am local time.

Check out Haim’s full tour itinerary below.

9/3 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival

9/4 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Malkin Bowl

9/5 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

9/7 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

9/9 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

9/10 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music and Arts Festival

9/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

9/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

9/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

9/16-17 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

9/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

10/20-22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Music Festival

Never miss a tour date from Haim with Eventful.