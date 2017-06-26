Future and Chris Brown Drop Video for New Single ‘PIE’

By Hayden Wright

Future and Chris Brown unveiled the visuals for their new single “PIE” last night during a BET Awards afterparty—and it hit the web shortly thereafter.

In the video, Brown and Future host a wide array of ladies in a mega-mansion, kicking back with bubble baths and after-dark tennis lessons.

Both artists appeared last night during the ceremony: Future played “Mask Off” with Kendrick Lamar and Brown performed new tracks “Privacy” and “Party.”

Watch the video for “PIE” here: