Chris Brown & Migos Square Off in Parking Garage Altercation

By Hayden Wright

Migos and Chris Brown both performed at last night’s BET Awards, but the real show started after Brown debuted the video for “PIE” at an afterparty.

Brown and members of the rap group got into a physical altercation in a parking garage, TMZ reports. Footage of the standoff hit Twitter and shows two figures in a tense exchange. Witnesses told TMZ that Brown pushed Migos’ Quavo but the confrontation was quickly defused.

Related: Watch Migos’ Pre-Show Altercation with Joe Budden at BET Awards

The report notes that police were called to the scene but by then, the fight had fizzled. Migos and Joe Budden had a verbal dispute of their own during the BET Awards pre-show—a night of squabbles for hip-hop’s rising stars.

Newsweek reports that Migos’ Quavo is currently dating Brown’s ex Karreuche Tran—who has pressed domestic violence charges against the singer in the past.

Watch some footage from the “fight” here: