Remy Ma Trumps Nicki Minaj at BET Awards

By Hayden Wright

Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj have headlined 2017’s biggest hip-hop feud and Remy came out on top at the BET Awards. The rapper won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist over her sparring partner.

The award comes on the heels of “Shether,” Remy’s vicious Nicki diss track that signaled her return to the game post-prison. BET teased the award all night as a decisive moment—and the audience leapt to their feet to applaud a stunned Remy.

Related: Remy Ma Escalates Nicki Minaj Beef with Lil Kim, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte

“Are you dumb?” she asked the crowd. “I wanna thank God first and foremost—I’ve been through a lot…shout out to everyone in Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, to everyone on parole.”

Remy added that second chances were possible and expressed gratitude for the fresh start she’s earned. Ma closed her speech with some bars from her Fat Joe collaboration, “Spaghetti.”

“Y’all bitches got fat while we starved / Shots in your ass, pads in your bras / Y’all some liars it ain’t no facts in your songs / And yeah that crown is coming back to the Bronx.”

Remy keeps racking up points: It’s Nicki’s move now.