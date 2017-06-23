Kenny Chesney Asks College Kids to Create His Next Video

By Abby Hassler

Kenny Chesney isn’t taking the usual route to create a music video for his single “All The Pretty Girls” off his 2016 Cosmic Hallelujah album.

The country star wants college students at Nashville’s Belmont and Middle Tennessee State Universities to create and submit their own music video for the song for a chance to win a $5,000 scholarship. The winning video will also premiere on CMT.

“The best moments of being young and having fun should be captured,” he said. “But nobody ever talks to the people who are right in the moment of living it about this kind of thing. Rather than look back, we oughta just go to the people living it.”

Chesney wants students to get creative with their videos, whether it’s live action, animation or something completely unique. To learn more about the contest, students can follow this link.