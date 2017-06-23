Joe Nichols Announces New Album ‘Never Gets Old’

Joe Nichols has announced his new album Never Gets Old will be released on July 28.

The new record features co-writes from Chris Stapleton, Zach Crowell, and Shane Minor. It also features Nichols’ interpretation of Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back,” a long time fan favorite. The four-time GRAMMY nominee is currently on tour throughout the summer months.

Check out the title track to Nichols’ new album and his full tour itinerary below. Ticket details can be found on his official website.

6/23 – Oshkosh, WI @ Country USA

6/24 – Jeffersonville, IN @ Jeffersonville Riverstage

6/30 – Fort Bliss, TX @ Let Freedom Sing

7/15 – Cripple Creek, CO @ Cripple Creek Street Festival

7/21 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Texas Club

7/22 – Cabool, MO @ 11th Annual Big Country 99’s Boot, Scoot, BANG!

7/28 – Guthrie Center, IA @ Guthrie’s River Ruckus

7/29 – Wayne, NE @ Wayne County Fair

8/3 – Little Valley, NY @ Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds

8/4 – Hamilton, OH @ Big Buls Roadhouse

8/5 – Knoxville, TN @ Cotton Eyed Joe

8/12 – Little Current, ON, Canada @ Manitoulin Country Fest

8/19 – Calgary, AB, Canada @ Country Thunder Calgary

8/26 – Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s Texas

9/9 – Pomona, CA @ Los Angeles County Fairgrounds

9/14 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

9/16 – Dubuque, IA @ Diamond Jo Casino’s Mississippi Moon Bar

10/1 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Garden State Country Music Festival

11/18 – Harrington, DE @ Harrington Casino Exhibit Hall