Joe Nichols Announces New Album ‘Never Gets Old’

June 23, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: joe nichols

Joe Nichols has announced his new album Never Gets Old will be released on July 28.

Related: Joe Nichols ‘Yeah’ Video Takes Comic-Book Form

The new record features co-writes from Chris Stapleton, Zach Crowell, and Shane Minor. It also features Nichols’ interpretation of Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back,” a long time fan favorite. The four-time GRAMMY nominee is currently on tour throughout the summer months.

Check out the title track to Nichols’ new album and his full tour itinerary below. Ticket details can be found on his official website.

6/23 – Oshkosh, WI  @ Country USA
6/24 – Jeffersonville, IN @ Jeffersonville Riverstage
6/30 – Fort Bliss, TX @ Let Freedom Sing
7/15 – Cripple Creek, CO @ Cripple Creek Street Festival
7/21 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Texas Club
7/22 – Cabool, MO @ 11th Annual Big Country 99’s Boot, Scoot, BANG!
7/28 – Guthrie Center, IA @ Guthrie’s River Ruckus
7/29 – Wayne, NE @ Wayne County Fair
8/3 – Little Valley, NY @ Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds
8/4 – Hamilton, OH @ Big Buls Roadhouse
8/5 – Knoxville, TN @ Cotton Eyed Joe
8/12 – Little Current, ON, Canada @ Manitoulin Country Fest
8/19 – Calgary, AB, Canada @ Country Thunder Calgary
8/26 – Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s Texas
9/9 – Pomona, CA @ Los Angeles County Fairgrounds
9/14 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
9/16 – Dubuque, IA @ Diamond Jo Casino’s Mississippi Moon Bar
10/1 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Garden State Country Music Festival
11/18 – Harrington, DE @ Harrington Casino Exhibit Hall

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan
Katy Perry Witness Drip Pan

Listen Live