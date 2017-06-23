Watch this Gorilla Dance to ‘Maniac’

June 23, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: flashdance, zola the gorilla

By Abby Hassler

People who thought the viral video of Zola the gorilla from the Dallas Zoo dancing, splashing and having a blast around his kiddie pool couldn’t get any better were wrong. There was something missing from his adorable dance routine: Michael Sembello’s 1983 hit “Maniac.”

Related: ‘Flashdance’ isn’t the Only Inspiration for Kanye West’s ‘Fade’ Video

True ’80s fans know this song appearing in the hit film Flashdance, during a scene when actress Jennifer Beals conducts a seriously strenuous dance training exercise in her converted warehouse.

Watch the hilarious video below followed by the movie scene that made the song famous.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan
Katy Perry Witness Drip Pan

Listen Live