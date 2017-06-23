Fitz and the Tantrums Drop New Track ‘Fool’ with a Goofy Video

The goofy clip arrives just in time for summer. June 23, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: fitz and the tantrums

By Abby Hassler

Fitz and the Tantrums debuted a brand new single “Fool” today (June 23) just in time for the summer season. This song comes off of the band’s upcoming Deluxe Edition of last year’s Fitz and the Tantrums.

Related: Fitz and the Tantrums Find Oasis Next Door

Speaking about the new track, Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick remarked, “My mama always said wear fresh underwear for the summer. Here’s our fresh summer jam just for you!”

The band’s Deluxe Edition arrives July 28 and features a number of bonus tracks and previously unreleased live records.

The new track comes accompanied by a goofy music video. Check it out below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan
Katy Perry Witness Drip Pan

Listen Live