Watch Camila Cabello Sing Your Summer Tweets

June 23, 2017 12:54 PM
By Abby Hassler

Camila Cabello was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Thursday night (June 23), where she joined host Jimmy Fallon to perform in his #SummerSongs game.

The singer showed off her fun side and vocal chops during the game, singing out hilarious fan tweets to the tune of classic summer hits.

One of these funniest was a rendition of TLC’s “Waterfalls” with the new lyrics, “Don’t go chasing ice cream trucks/ Just stick to the popsicles and shakes that you’re used to.”

Check out the video below.

