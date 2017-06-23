Britney Spears Welcomed to Thailand with ‘Toxic’ Cover Video

June 23, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: britney spears

By Abby Hassler

Britney Spears recently performed two concerts in Bangkok, Thailand. The star took to social media a couple days ago to express how much she loves Thailand and it looks like the country returns this affection.

Related: Britney Spears Does Bikini Cartwheels of Joy During International Tour

Four flight attendants from Thai carrier Nok Air recreated the iconic airplane-themed music video for Spears’ 2003 track “Toxic” to welcome her to the country. While they didn’t recreate the entire music video (no naked bodysuits or motorcycle-riding spies), the group nailed the aircraft scenes.

Watch the “Toxic” cover below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan
Katy Perry Witness Drip Pan

Listen Live